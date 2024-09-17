Veteran Tamil actress A Sakunthala passes away

CHENNAI: Actress A Sakunthala, popularly known as C.I.D. Sakunthala, passed away on Tuesday evening in Bengaluru. She was 84.

Her family members told the media that she had age-related illnesses.

She was taken to a private hospital this evening where she was declared dead.

Sakunthala forayed into cinema as a background dancer and went to on to act in over 600 movies across the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada film industries.

C.I.D. Sakunthala is known for several notable films including Nethaji (1996), Naan Vanangum Daivam (1963), and Kai Kodutha Deivam (1964).

She played the heroine opposite Jaishankar in C.I.D. Shankar (1970) after which she began to be fondly addressed as 'C.I.D. Sakunthala'. Her last feature film was Ponmaanai Thedi in 1998. She however continued to act in several television serials until 2019.

Members of the film fraternity have expressed their condolences over her demise on social media.

(With online desk inputs)

