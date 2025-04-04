Veteran actor Manoj Kumar has died at 87

NEW DELHI: Actor-filmmaker Manoj Kumar, who came be known as 'Bharat Kumar' for his series of popular patriotic films such as "Shaheed", "Upkar" and "Purab Aur Paschim", died in a Mumbai hospital in the early hours of Friday. He was 87.

The industry veteran had been ailing for a while and died of age related issues around 3.30 am, family friend and filmmaker Ashoke Pandit told PTI.

Kumar, a Dadasaheb Phalke winner, was also known for hits such as "Do Badan", "Haryali Aur Rasta" and "Gumnam".