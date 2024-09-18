Vemal’s SIR highlights importance of education

CHENNAI: The official trailer of actor Vemal’s next titled SIR has officially been released. Notable personalities from the film industry including Lokesh Kanagaraj, Venkat Prabhu and others have also taken to their respective social media handles unveiling the trailer.

Directed by Bose Venkat, the trailer showcases actor Vemal portraying the role of a responsible teacher, who is also advocating the importance of education. It has a blend of action, comedy and romance.

Actor Chaya Devi Kannan will be seen alongside Vemal playing the female lead. Actors Saravanan, Siraj S, Jaya Balan, Rama and others will also be seen playing pivotal roles in SIR. This is the second film in which Vemal plays a teacher, with the first one being the National Award-winning film Vaagai Sooda Vaa.

SIR is produced by SSS Pictures and presented by director Vetrimaaran's Grass Root Film Company. It will have cinematography by Inniyan J Harish and music by Siddhu Kumar. Editing for the film is done by Sreejith Sarang. The film is yet to be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.