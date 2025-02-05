Vemal, Soori’s Badava to have its release on Valentine’s Day

CHENNAI: Directed by KV Nandha, Badava features actors Vemal and Soori in the lead roles. On Wednesday, it was announced that the film will hit the screens on February 14, along with a poster.

The poster was vibrant with a tagline, ‘We have started the election works’. Badava also stars Shrita Rao, Garuda Ram and Devadarshini, among others, in key roles.

Produced by John Peter, the film is touted to be a political entertainer. John Peter is composing the music and Ramalingam is the director of photography. Vinoth Kanna is taking care of the cuts.

Meanwhile, Vemal has Desingu Raja 2 and Paramasivan Fathima in various stages of production. On the other hand, Soori is busy with Maman and Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai helmed by Ram.