Vemal plays divine guardian in Mahasenha trailer

CHENNAI: The makers of Vemal-starrer Mahasenha released the much-awaited trailer of the film. The video shows that the actor will be seen as an elephant care-taker and also the spiritual guardian of the village from the intruders.

The star cast includes Srushti Dange, Yogi Babu, Johnvijay, Kabir Duhan Singh, Mahima Gupta, Vijay Siyon, Alfred Jose and Shubhangi, among others.

Dhinesh Kalaiselvan has written and directed Mahasenha, which is backed by Marudham Productions.

A Praveen Kumar and Uday Prakash UPR composed the music and songs. Manas Babhu DR is the cinematographer, while Nagooran Ramachandran is the editor.

The title of the film includes the words, Volume 1, hinting that it might expand into a franchise in the future. The film will hit the screens on December 12.