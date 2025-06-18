Vemal begins shooting for his next

CHENNAI: Actor Vemal, last seen in the recently-released Paramasivan Fathima, is joining hands with filmmakers Elson Eldhose and Maneesh K Thoppil for his next film. On Wednesday, the project was officially launched, and the team started shooting.

Vinayaka Ajith is bankrolling the upcoming film under the banner Ajith Vinayaka Films. Justin Prabhakaran will compose the music, while Jiju Sunny handles the camera. Madan will take care of the cuts. Other details regarding the cast are kept under wraps.

Apart from this, Vemal will also be seen in Desingu Raja 2, directed by Ezhil. The film is all set to hit the screens on July 11.