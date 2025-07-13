Vedan joins hands with Vijay Milton in his next 

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Vijay Milton, who is known for the Goli Soda franchise and Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan, is gearing up for his next film. On Sunday, the makers announced that rapper and songwriter, Vedan is onboard the project. This marks his Tamil debut.

Vedan shot to fame with Voice of the Voiceless, Vaada Veda from Narivetta and Kuthanthiram from Manjummel Boys. The upcoming film stars Bharath, Raj Tarun, Aari Arjunan and rapper Paal Dabba will be making his acting debut.

The film is touted to be related to the Goli Soda franchise. The bilingual project, backed by Rough Note Production, is expected to be packed with energy, grit, emotions and a gripping narrative.

The team revealed that the title will be announced in the coming days.