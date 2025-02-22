Varunan trailer is filled with intense action

CHENNAI: Helmed by Jaayavelmurugun, Varunan- God Of Water is headlined by Dushyanth Jayaprakash of Easan and Nirangal Moondru fame. On Saturday, Vijay Sethupathi unveiled the trailer of the film. A gangster story, the trailer was filled with action sequences and bloodshed. Radha Ravi, Charanraj, Gabriella and Hyde Karty are playing prominent roles in the film. Varunan is produced by Karthick Sreedaran, under the banner Yakkai Films. The film will release on March 14.