    Varunan revolves around water, says director Jaayavelmurugun

    This film revolves around water, set against north Chennai. The story tells that destruction began the day when we started paying a price for water.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|11 March 2025 8:15 PM IST
    Varunan team at the event

    CHENNAI: The trailer launch of Varunan: God Of Water took place in Chennai. Helmed by Jaayavelmurugun, the film is headlined by Dushyanth Jayaprakash. It also stars Radha Ravi, Charanraj and Gabriella.

    At the event, the director said, “This film revolves around water, set against north Chennai. The story tells that destruction began the day when we started paying a price for water.

    It also talks about the water can business and water conservation. Varunan is based on a few real-life incidents.” The film will release on March 14.

    DTNEXT Bureau

