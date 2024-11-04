Varun Dhawan strikes perfect balance as a cop and a dad in new video from ‘Baby John’

MUMBAI: The new video asset from the upcoming Varun Dhawan-starrer ‘Baby John’ dropped on the Internet on Monday, and it shows Varun pulling off some terrific action set pieces with absolute conviction.

The video unit, titled ‘Taster Cut’ by the makers for marketing purposes, doesn’t reveal much about the story except for the fact that Varun plays a cop who strikes a perfect balance between his alpha avatar of a cop and a compassionate and diligent father to a little girl.

The film is directed by Kalees, and is touted to be a masala family entertainer filled with action, drama, and thrilling moments, complemented by great music and a stellar cast.

Varun Dhawan leads an impressive ensemble cast, which includes Jackie Shroff, Keerthy Suresh, Wamika Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav. The video unit looks eerily similar to the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jawan’ in terms of colours, cinematography and visual textures. The connecting link between the two films is director Atlee who has produced ‘Baby John’.

The movie features music by S Thaman, and is set to captivate audiences in both single-screen theatres and multiplexes.

Produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee and Jyoti Deshpande, ‘Baby John’ earlier received tremendous praise at a special screening for exhibitors and distributors at the Big Cine Expo, heightening the anticipation. The ‘Baby John’ teaser cut is attached in cinemas across with the Diwali entertainers ‘Singham Again’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ where audiences can witness this big-ticket marvel.

Presented by Jio Studios in association with Atlee and Cine1 Studios, ‘Baby John’ is a production of A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios. Directed by Kalees, the film is set to arrive in cinemas December 25, 2024.



