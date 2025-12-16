Varun Dhawan shares how he made sure ‘Border 2’ director used his recommendation of ‘real moment’ in the film

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who is gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Border 2’, has shared an interesting anecdote, and how he made sure that one dialogue from the film made it to the output. For the same, he took a little help from Sunny Deol.

The actor attended the teaser launch of the film on Tuesday, where he interacted with the media, and spoke about the addition in the script, and how he made sure that the director kept it.

During the shoot, Varun and the film’s unit heard a war cry from the aspirants at the academy where a part of the film has been shot at. The actor said that a senior officer at the academy roared to awaken the aspirants, and asked, “Awaaz kahan tak jaani chaahiye? Lahore tak (Where shall the voice reach? It should reach Lahore)”.

Talking about the same, Varun told the media, “I thought, we must include this bit. If they didn't write it then they wouldn't have added it to the script. I then went to Sunny sir, and said in his ears, ‘Sir, please do this, this is a very big and real moment. Please use this’”.

He further mentioned, “That's why I use it only in teaser. Okay, do it. Then I didn't know if it would work, so I went after Sunny paaji. I mean I can't tell you, I got goosebumps. The one who was the trainer, I mean, what a voice it must have actually reached Lahore, the way it was doing”.