'Vanangaan will be important film in my career', says actor Arun Vijay

CHENNAI: On Monday, Arun Vijay took to his X handle and penned a heartfelt note to Bala after watching Vanangaan. Helmed by Bala, Arun Vijay is headlining the film.

“With a heavy heart, I write this to my filmmaker Bala sir. Ever since I entered the film industry, I have been a fan of your works, admired and loved you and longed as an actor, ‘Wouldn’t I get an opportunity like this?’” Arun Vijay wrote.

He then added, “I didn’t realise the impact of the story even during the shoot. There are no words for me to express my feelings after watching the same on the big screen.”

The actor went on to thank Bala for making his parents proud of his work and is confident that Vanangaan will be a very important part of his film journey. He thanked producer Suresh Kamatchi for trusting the process and having kept faith in this project.

The film also stars Roshni Prakash, Samuthirakani and Mysskin, among others, in important roles. National Award-winning music composer GV Prakash is scoring the music, while RB Gurudhev is handling the camera. Sathish Suriya is the editor.

The film was earlier announced with Suriya. However, after creative differences, the actor and his production house opted out of the project.