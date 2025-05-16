Vadivelu croons for Ennada Polappu Idhu in Madras Matinee

CHENNAI: Madras Matinee, presented by Dream Warrior Pictures, is directed by debutant Karthikeyan Mani and composed by KC Balasarangan.

The movie, produced by Madras Motion Pictures, features Kaali Venkat, Sathyaraj, Roshini Haripriyan, Shelly Kishore, and Vishwa in prominent roles.

The film is crafted around realism, exploring happiness and excitement lie in the life of a middle-class man.

The latest update from the team is that veteran actor Vadivelu, who is known for his singing prowess in over the years, including his recent massive success in Maamannan’s Raasa Kannu, composed by AR Rahman, has now lent his voice for Ennada Polappu Idhu from Madras Matinee that will be released on May 19.

However, more details about the genre of the song have been kept under wraps.