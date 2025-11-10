'Vadh 2' set for a gala premiere at the 56th International Film Festival of India 2025

MUMBAI: Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta's highly awaited sequel 'Vadh 2' will be getting a grand premiere at the 56th International Film Festival of India 2025, scheduled to take place in Goa.

The drama will premiere at the prestigious film festival on 23rd November.

Making the exciting announcement on social media, producer Luv Ranjan penned, "Vadh 2 to have a Gala Premiere screening at 56th International Film Festival of India 2025 in Goa on 23rd November. #Vadh2 In Cinemas 6th February 2026 (sic)."

"Vadh 2" has already managed to create some massive buzz among cinephiles.

Earlier, producer Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg’s Luv Films announced the release date of "Vadh 2".

Penned and helmed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, the film will be reaching the cinema halls on February 6, 2026.

Sharing the announcement, the makers also treated the netizens with a gripping first look of Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta from the movie.

“संघर्ष नया, कहानी नई क्या गलत और क्या है सही जानीये 6 फ़रवरी को (New challenge - the story of what is wrong, what is right) #Vadh2 In Cinemas 6th February 2026 (sic)," Neena penned the caption.

Speaking about "Vadh 2", director Jaspal Singh Sandhu shared a statement saying, “I am thrilled to share that Vadh 2 releases in theatres nationwide on 6th February 2026. We’ve poured our hearts into crafting a story that is gripping and thought-provoking, and I’m grateful to Luv and Ankur for believing in the script. I can’t wait for audiences to experience it — see you at the movies as the saga continues!”

Producer Luv Ranjan stated, “The beauty of Vadh lies in how it captures the beliefs of ordinary people tested by difficult situations that challenge their conscience and courage. With Vadh 2, Jaspal takes that exploration several notches higher — delivering a compelling and thought-provoking story that feels truly special. We’re excited for audiences to experience it unfold on the big screen from 6th February onwards.”