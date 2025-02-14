Uyir Pathikaama is a peppy number from Vaa Vaathiyaar

CHENNAI: Headlined by Karthi, Vaa Vaathiyaar is written and directed by Nalan Kumarasamy. On Friday, the makers unveiled the first single, Uyir Pathikaama.

The music for Uyir Pathikaama is scored by Santhosh Narayanan, featuring the vocals of Vijaynarain, Aditya Ravindran and himself. Lyricist Vivek has penned the words for this peppy number.

The film also stars Krithi Shetty, Sathyaraj, Rajkiran, Shilpa Manjunath, Karunakaran, GM Sundar and Ramesh Thilak in pivotal roles. George C Williams is behind the camera for Vaa Vaathiyaar.

Vetre Krishnan is in-charge of cuts.

The film’s teaser was released in November and had elements connecting to MG Ramachandran. Details regarding the release date of the film are kept under wraps.