Urugudhu Urugudhu from Ace is a soulful melody

CHENNAI: Starring Vijay Sethupathi and Rukmini Vasanth in lead roles, Ace is directed by Aarumuga Kumar. The first single, Urugudhu Urugudhu, was released on Monday.

The romantic number features musical score by Justin Prabhakaran, in the vocals of Kapil Kapilan and Shreya Ghoshal. Thamarai has penned the beautiful lyrics for the single. The video of Urugudhu Urugudhu portrays that the film might be set in Malaysia. Produced by 7Cs Entertainment, the film also stars Yogi Babu, PS Avinash, Divya Pillai, Bablu, Rajkumar and others in pivotal roles.

Ace's first look was unveiled in May last year. Karan B Rawat is handling the camera, while R Govindaraj is taking care of the cuts.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi has Mysskin's Train and an untitled project with Pandiraj in the pipeline.