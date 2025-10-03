Upcoming film an entertainer rooted in realism, humour, says Umapathy Ramaiah

CHENNAI: Actor–director Umapathy Ramaiah, who made his directorial debut with the acclaimed OTT release Raja Kili, is back with his second film, once again collaborating with Thambi Ramaiah. Produced by Kannan Ravi Groups in association with Gantaraa Studios, the project was launched on Friday with a pooja ceremony. Tentatively titled Production No 6, the film is a political satire with humour and entertainment.

Natty Subramaniam plays the lead, joined by Thambi Ramaiah, Shrrita Rao, Chandini Tamilarasan, Viji Chandrasekar, Vadivukkarasi, Ilavarasu, MS Bhaskar, Kingsley, John Vijay, Aadukalam Naren, VJ Andrews, Sathyan, Java Sunderasan (Chaams), Kingkong, Devi Magesh, and others. This is the first collaboration between Natty Subramaniam and Thambi Ramaiah.

Director Umapathy Ramaiah said, “It’s a privilege to collaborate with Kannan Ravi, whose passion for cinema makes him a true asset to the industry. This film will be an entertainer rooted in realism and humour. It’s great to have Natty sir playing the protagonist. Just a few minutes into the narration, he instantly agreed to do this film, which gave me immense satisfaction and a sense of responsibility to materialise the film as narrated. We have begun the shoot and are working towards wrapping it at the earliest.”

The film also highlights a father–son partnership, with Thambi Ramaiah writing the story and dialogues, and Umapathy directing. The technical crew includes PG Muthaiah (cinematography), Darbuka Siva (music) and Thangamani (editing).