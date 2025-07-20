Unni Mukundan joins hands with Joshiy for action flick

CHENNAI: Actor Unni Mukundan, known for his performance in Marco, is collaborating with director Joshiy in his next film. Billed to be an action-entertainer, the project will be jointly backed by UMF and Einstin Media. Joining Joshiy is writer-director Abhilash N Chandran, known for King Of Kotha.

Unni Mukundan is expected to play a completely different role from his previous projects.

Last seen in the Malayalam film, Get-Set Baby, Unni Mukundan also has Mindiyum Paranjum in the pipeline. In Tamil, his last project was Garudan, alongside Sasikumar and Soori. Released in 2024, the action drama was helmed by RS Durai Senthilkumar.