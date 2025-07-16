Twinkle Arora opens up about joining the cast of comedy film ‘Punjabi Aa Gaye Oye’

MUMBAI: Television actress Twinkle Arora has opened up about her experience joining the cast of the upcoming family comedy film “Punjabi Aa Gaye Oye.”

Sharing her excitement, she revealed what made the project the right choice for her and why it felt like a perfect fit. Speaking about her forthcoming project, the actress shared, “My first reaction to knowing that okay, I'm doing Punjabi film was so overwhelming grateful and also this was also divine timing, I believe in and it believe divine timing a lot. It was very grateful like overwhelming and grateful because I started my career through Punjabi industry. So doing a movie there as a lead was checklist for me and I wanted to step into the industry, movie industry and that dream came true. So, I was actually very grateful.”(sic)

Arora also revealed her reaction after hearing the script of the film. “And as far in my first meeting, when I heard the script of Punjabi Aa Gaye Oye... I realised that it's a family-like, all age group kind of movie with lots of laughter, thriller and lots of experiments, quite nice and I really look forward to it.”

Last October, Twinkle announced the film by sharing a photo of herself holding the clapboard. For the caption, she had written, “Punjabi Aa Gaye Oye! - I want to surprise you fam with a new project I’m upto. Soon, this gift will be delivered in your nearby cinemas. Stay tuned for more updates.”

The forthcoming Punjabi flick “Punjabi Aa Gaye Oye” also stars actors Prince Kanwaljit Singh and Singga. Twinkle will be seen in a leading role in the film, which is written and directed by Adityas. Bankrolled by Harmandeep Sood, “Punjabi Aa Gaye Oye” is set to release in theatres worldwide on August 29, 2025.