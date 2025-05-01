TV actress hospitalised in Chennai after alleged suicide attempt

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old television actress, Amutha, was rushed to a private Hospital in Virugambakkam on Wednesday evening after allegedly consuming bathroom cleaning liquid in an apparent suicide attempt.

The incident occurred at her residence in Saligramam amid ongoing marital stress, according to police.

Amutha, wife of software engineer Sakthi Prabhu, reportedly ingested the toxic substance at her home on Venkateswara Nagar around 5 pm on Wednesday.

She later informed her friend, Kiran, who immediately intervened and transported her to the hospital.

Sources close to the family revealed that Amutha had been living alone for the past month following a disagreement with her husband, Sakthi Prabhu, who subsequently moved to his parents’ home in Avadi. The couple’s prolonged separation reportedly exacerbated her mental distress.

While no formal complaint has been lodged, the Virugambakkam Police (R5) have been notified of the incident. Authorities are likely to investigate the circumstances leading to the episode, including potential domestic tensions.

Amutha is known for her role in the popular Sun TV serial Kayal.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102; Tele MANAS: 14416, or download Tele MANAS mobile app