Truly blown away by the love 'Kalamkaval' has been receiving, says Mammootty

CHENNAI: Malayalam superstar Mammootty, who plays the villain in director Jithin K Jose’s Malayalam film 'Kalamkaval', on Sunday disclosed that he was overwhelmed by the love that the film was receiving from audiences.

Taking to his Instagram page to pen his thoughts on the appreciation that is pouring in from across the country -- both for his performance and the film as a whole -- Mammootty wrote, "Last two days have been nothing short of overwhelming. I am truly blown away by the love #Kalamkaval has been receiving since its release. Thank you for your trust in my choices."

It may be recalled that the Censor Board had cleared the film, featuring Malayalam superstar Mammootty and Vinayakan in the lead, for release with a U/A certificate.

Several directors, actors and filmmakers cutting across industries have been showering praise on Mammootty's performance in the film and his choice of roles.

Telugu director Rahul Ravindran, who directed the Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'The Girlfriend', had praised Mammootty's performance on X. He had said, "Mammootty sir… how sir… what sir… why sir! What a man… what an actor… what a star… what a producer! #KalamKaval is a peach! What an engrossing watch that was."

The film, which released worldwide on December 5, has taken a strong opening, with both critics and audiences giving the film a big thumbs up.

'Kalamkaval', the shooting of which was wrapped up in November last year, has story and screenplay by Jithin K Jose and Jishnu Sreekumar. It has editing by Praveen Prabhakar and cinematography by Faisal Ali. Music for this exciting entertainer will be by young composer Mujeeb Majeed. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Action Santhosh.

The film has been in the news for the curiosity that it has triggered with its makers claiming that the film will showcase Mammootty in a role in which he has never been seen before.