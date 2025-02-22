Trisha leads the way as Ramya in Good Bad Ugly updates

CHENNAI: The makers of Ajith Kumar-starrer Good Bad Ugly released a glimpse of Trisha’s role from the film and introduced her character as Ramya.

In the video, Trisha is seen looking at the storey above her, wearing a green dress. She presents a picture of poise, which could perhaps be one of the characters of Ajith from the film. Good Bad Ugly marks the sixth collaboration between Ajith and Trisha after Ji, Kireedam, Mankatha, Yennai Arindhaal and VidaaMuyarchi.

Helmed by Adhik Ravichandran, the film also stars Prasanna, Arjun Das, Yogi Babu and Suneel, among others. Ajith completed shooting for the film in December and is expected to be featured in three different looks in this project.

Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, Good Bad Ugly is scheduled to hit the screens on April 10. The film was initially planned for a Pongal release. Meanwhile, Trisha has Thug Life with Kamal Haasan, Suriya 45 and Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara in the pipeline.