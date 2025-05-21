Trisha at her best in Sugar Baby from Thug Life movie

CHENNAI: Ahead of its release on June 5, the makers of Thug Life are flooding the internet with updates. The latest is the release of the film's second single, Sugar Baby. Trisha steals the show in the song, which is composed by AR Rahman.

Alexandra Joy, Shuba and Sarath Santhosh lent their voice for this electrifying number, whose lyrics are penned by Siva Ananth and AR Rahman. The star cast includes Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Abhirami, Joju George, Nasser, Mahesh Manjrekar and Ali Fazal. Directed by Mani Ratnam, Madras Talkies, Raaj Kamal Films International and Red Giant Movies are backing the project.

Ravi K Chandran is handling the camera, while Sreekar Prasad is in charge of cuts. The trailer of the film, which released recently, showcased a face-off between Kamal and STR, with a strong emotional action drama as a backdrop.