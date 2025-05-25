Triptii Dimri reunites with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Spirit

CHENNAI: Actor Triptii Dimri stole the limelight with her performance in Animal (2023), directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. A couple of days ago, speculations were going around that Deepika Padukone walked out of Spirit, headlined by Prabhas. On Saturday, it was officially announced that Triptii will be playing the leading lady in the Sandeep Reddy-directorial.

The actor took to her Instagram handle and shared that the film will hit the screens in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, English, Mandarin, Japanese and Korean. Bhadrakali Pictures and T-Series are jointly producing the film.