    1 April 2025
    Gangers trailer promises laughter riot against heist setup
    Poster of the film (IANS)

    Known for a few iconic humour scenes in Thalai Nagaram (2006) and Nagaram Marupakkam (2010), filmmaker-actor Sundar C and Vadivelu joined hands for Gangers after 15 years. The trailer of the film was unveiled on Tuesday.

    The two-minute 48 seconds video was packed with fun-filled moments and laughter riots. This comedy-entertainer is set against a heist backdrop. Written and directed by Sundar C himself, Catherine Tresa is playing the female lead.

    Vadivelu has been a part of Rendu, Winner, London and many films directed by Sundar C. AC Shanmugam, ACS Arunkumar and Kushboo Sundar are producing the project and C Sathya is composing the tunes.

    E Krishnasamy is behind the camera, while Praveen Antony is in charge of cuts. Gangers will hit the screens on April 24.

