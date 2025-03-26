Trailer of Mohanlal's next film "Thudarum" released

NEW DELHI: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who is currently promoting the release of "L2: Empuraan", is playing a taxi driver in his next film "Thudarum".

The trailer of the film, directed by Tharun Moorthy of critically-acclaimed movies such as "Saudi Vellakka" and "Operation Java", released on Wednesday.

"Thudarum" marks the on-screen reunion of Mohanal and actor Shobana after 2009's "Sagar Alias Jacky Reloaded".

Mohanlal is in the role of a taxi-driver named Shanmugham in the film, who is shown to be over protective about his vehicle. Moorthy has written the film with KR Sunil.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal is reprising his role of Stephen Nedumpally aka Khureshi Ab'raam in "Empuraan", a sequel to his 2019 hit "Lucifer". "Empuraan" will hit the screens on March 27.