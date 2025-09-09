Toxic is movement of what this cultural zeitgeist could be, says Rukmini Vasanth

CHENNAI: Actor Rukmini Vasanth, who will be seen in Yash's Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, recently opened up about the film’s scale, ambition, and creative vision.

Rukmini said, “Yash is a very passionate artiste, a very creative and wonderful human being. At such a nascent stage in my career, it’s a privilege to be working with him. I feel as if I am a sponge, absorbing as much as I can from his approach. Artistes are generally different from each other, but the sheer passion and commitment he brings to his work is truly awe-inspiring.”

While speaking on Toxic, she shared, “It is an all-encompassing vision of what this film is. It is more than a film sometimes. It feels like a movement of what this cultural zeitgeist (spirit of the times) could be.”

Helmed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is the first-ever large-scale bilingual film to be shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, with multiple dubbed versions including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. JJ Perry of John Wick and Fast & Furious fame tapped an all Indian stunt team for 45-day action marathon shoot at the Mumbai schedule.

Jointly produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is slated for a worldwide release on March 19.