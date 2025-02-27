Towing kids to work works?

CHENNAI: A few days ago Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, was seen with his son at a meeting in the US President’s office. This, along with other celebrities bringing their children to professional engagements, has sparked a conversation about whether it’s becoming more common for parents to include their children in their work life. Should this trend be normalised? While it can be empowering for children to experience their parent’s professional world, it’s essential to establish boundaries.

Musician Kalyani Nair believes the intent behind bringing a child to a professional commitment is key. She shares, “There have been times when I knew a recording would be long, and I needed to feed my baby. In those situations, I asked my mother to come along to help. Once, after my second child’s birth, I had to monitor a string session online while feeding her. It was at a friend’s place, and I ensured the environment suited my child. I ensure the child is comfortable and not stressed, and I won’t be distracted. Kids can get moody when they’re out of their familiar environment, especially younger ones.”

She also explains that her profession plays a huge role. “Both my husband and I are musicians, and sometimes I bring the kids along because music is healing. Being around music, especially during rehearsals, can benefit young children. I want them to develop an early interest in music and the arts. But I’m always careful about the setting — ensuring it’s not too loud or overwhelming.”

Kalyani emphasises that she’s mindful of her children’s comfort and the impact on others. “I always assess whether the environment is right. If I’m confident it won’t disrupt the session or stress my child, I bring them along. Now that my kids are older, I ask if they want to join me for rehearsals. If I believe it will benefit them, I’m open to it.”

For the singer, it’s about having clear intent and ensuring the environment works for everyone. “As long as the parent has a clear intent and ensures the environment remains unaffected, there’s no problem. I also make sure to get permission from other people involved so that they’re comfortable too.”

Educator and scholastic entrepreneur Lakshmi points out that professional commitments require a lot of focus. “When you’re in a business meeting or, for example, in my profession as an educator, I make sure our daughter brings her books to read, pending lessons, or an activity book to keep her occupied while I’m at work. One needs to assess each situation and decide what suits both personal and professional life. If there’s a book-based activity or read-aloud session, our daughter joins the other children. However, on days when assessments are happening at the centre, I ensure she is engaged with an activity in another room. It’s crucial to prioritise the child’s well-being and ensure they’re in an age-appropriate environment.”