Tovino Thomas says Riya Shibu's character is the heart of 'Athiradi'

'Athiradi' has triggered huge excitement among fans and film buffs as it will be the first film to bring together Basil Joseph, Tovino Thomas, and Vineeth Sreenivasan on screen.

A teaser released by the makers some days ago opens with the introduction of Vineeth Sreenivasan’s character. It is followed by the introduction of the characters of Basil Joseph and Tovino Thomas. The teaser hints at 'Athiradi' being a mass action entertainer. The punchline, of the teaser, gives the impression that the team is gearing up to deliver a power-packed theatrical experience. The teaser also indicates that the trio will portray distinctly different characters, both in appearance and personality.