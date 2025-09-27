Tovino and Dulquer tease what's next in the Lokah universe

CHENNAI: No one quite anticipated the phenomenal response Lokah: Chapter 1 Chandra would receive at the box office. Surpassing Rs 280 crore worldwide, the film has set a new benchmark for homegrown superhero cinema. Now, riding on that momentum, the makers have dropped a teaser-style video featuring Tovino Thomas and producer-actor Dulquer Salmaan giving fans a taste of what’s to come.

In the clip, we see Michael (Tovino) and Charlie (Dulquer) slumped on the floor, bruised and drinking, fresh from battle. Michael, ever the talker, tries to strike up a conversation, while Charlie remains stoic. For the uninitiated, Charlie is an Odiyan, a mythical half-man, half-beast from Kerala folklore and Michael is a Chattan, a goblin-like figure.

Michael flips through a book titled They Live Among Us and says, “Did you read this? It’s about us. Chapter one is her, Kalliyankaattu Neeli. My girl! Chapter two is all about me.” He goes on to hint at a dangerous new character, his older brother, described as a ‘violent’ and ‘insane’ force that even the formidable Charlie fears. This unknown figure appears to be the next big antagonist in the franchise.

Before walking off with his twin swords, Charlie ominously promises to return if needed, confirming his central role in the upcoming installment. While it's clear that both Tovino and Dulquer are returning, it's still unclear which other characters from Chapter 1 will make a comeback. The first film ended with Chandra vowing to return if the world needs her, so her reappearance seems likely.

Lokah: Chapter 1 was directed by Dominic Arun and starred Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, Sandy Master, Arun Kurian, Nishanth Sagar, Aadam, and featured Mammootty as the voice of the mysterious 'Master'. The universe is only expanding and fans are clearly here for it.