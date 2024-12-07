Tourist Family’s first look promises feel-good entertainer

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj unveiled the first look and title teaser of Tourist Family. Helmed by debutant Abhishan Jeevinth, the film features Sasikumar and Simran in the lead role.

The star cast includes Yogi Babu, Mithun Jay Shankar, Kamalesh, MS Bhaskar, Ramesh Thilak, Bucks, Ilango Kumaravel, and Sreeja Ravi. Touted to be a feel-good family entertainer, the project is expected to be a heartwarming narrative appealing to audience of all ages.

Sean Roldan is scoring the music, while Aravind Viswanathan is handling the camera. Bharat Vikraman will take care of the cuts. Tourist Family is produced by Nazareth Basilian, Mahesh Raj Basilian, and Yuvaraj Ganeshan, under the banners Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment. The film is in its final stages of shoot.