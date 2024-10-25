Tom Holland reflects on 'Spider-Man' memories ahead of 4th film

WASHINGTON: Ahead of the much-anticipated release of Spider-Man 4, actor Tom Holland fondly reflected on his journey from early roles to becoming the face of the iconic superhero.

In a recent interview with People magazine, the 28-year-old star shared a nostalgic clip of himself practicing for the role of Billy Elliot in the 2008 musical. He humorously recalled how his father corrected his mispronunciation: "No, son, it's not spodded; it's spotted."

Holland encouraged his younger self to "stick with it and keep having fun," while also advising not to let work pressures become overwhelming.

During the interview, he reminisced about his time in the Spider-Man franchise, expressing joy in collaborating with former Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the 2021 film Spider-Man: No Way Home. He appreciated the freedom to improvise on set, crediting director John Watts for creating a creatively inspiring atmosphere. "I loved being on set with those guys in our suits, having the freedom to just make things up and have fun with it," Holland said.

However, keeping the film's plot under wraps was challenging for the avid Spider-Man fan. "It was actually torturous," he admitted, highlighting the difficulty of maintaining secrecy while being excited about the project, according to *People* magazine. Holland also recalled the unforgettable moment of stepping onto a Spider-Man set in costume for the first time, describing it as "amazing" and reminiscing about the laughter and camaraderie with his co-stars. "It was like herding cats when we were all on set together," he expressed, grateful for their collaboration.

Looking ahead, Holland confirmed that filming for *Spider-Man 4* will begin next summer. In a previous appearance on *The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon*, he announced, "It's happening," sparking excitement among fans. "We're nearly there," he said, eagerly anticipating the next chapter in the Spider-Man saga.