To me, 'Tourist Family' is Sasikumar’s best film as an actor, says director Rathna Kumar

CHENNAI: Writer and director Rathna Kumar, best known for having directed superhit films like 'Meyaadha Maan' and for having penned the scripts of blockbuster films like 'Vikram', has now said that director Abishan Jeevinth's upcoming Tamil film 'Tourist Family' is director Sasikumar's best film as an actor.

Tourist Family, which features Sasikumar and Simran in the lead, is to hit screens on May 1 this year.

Director Rathna Kumar, who has already watched the film, took to his X timeline to register his thoughts on the film.

He wrote, "#TouristFamily is a Classy film. A simple film with lot of heart. Lot of gubeer ROFL moments and emotionally melting moments throughout the film. For me this is @SasikumarDir sir’s best as an actor. I got blown away seeing the post-interval sequence. Whatte well written sequence it is. Theater will go bonkers for it."

The director, who seems to have been thoroughly impressed with the film, went on to say, "That small kid, That elder son, Simran mam, House owner ponnu (house owner's daughter), Pakkathu veetu Old couple (the old couple living next door), Ethir veetu uncle (the uncle in the opposite house), R.Raghavan, Alcohol addict Teenage boy, Thilak Ramesh, small Dog. Every character became my favorite."

Showering praise on the young director, he said, "Stunning debut by director @abishanjeevinth. This man is just 24 and he has arrived already. Became your fan. There are six Thalapathy references. Everything is smartly used and will bring the roof down. Congrats for the blockbuster team," he said.

The feel-good family entertainer features an ensemble cast including Yogi Babu, Mithun Jayashankar, Kamalesh, M.S. Bhaskar, Ramesh Thilak, Bhagavathi Perumal (Bucks), Ilango Kumaravel, and Sreeja Ravi among others.

Aravind Viswanathan is the cinematographer of the film, which has music by Shaan Rahman. The film’s editing is by Bharath Vikraman, and art direction is by Rajkamal.

Produced by Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment, the film is backed by producers Nasareth Baslian, Mahesh Raj Baslian, and Yuvaraj Ganesan.