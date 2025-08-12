TN govt allows special show of Rajinikanth's Coolie on August 14

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has granted permission to Sun Pictures, the producers of Coolie, to hold special shows on its opening day.

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the action drama is set to hit screens worldwide on August 14.

Earlier, Sun Pictures had requested the Tamil Nadu government to permit special screenings on the first day, August 14 (Thursday).

On Tuesday, the state government accepted the request and granted permission for special shows starting from 9.00 am.

Accordingly, five shows of Coolie can be screened between 9.00 am on Thursday and 2.00 am the following day.

In light of this, the state government has requested theatre complexes to make adequate arrangements to prevent overcrowding.

Starring Rajinikanth in the lead, Coolie features ensemble cast of Sathyaraj, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Aamir Khan, and Shruti Haasan in pivotal roles. Girish Gangadharan is the cinematographer and Philomin Raj is in charge of cuts. Anirudh Ravichander is composing music for Coolie.