TN govt allows special show of Kamal Haasan's Thug Life on June 5

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has granted permission to Raaj Kamal International Films (RKFI), the producers of Thug Life, to hold special shows on its opening day.

Helmed by Mani Ratnam, the action drama is set to hit screens worldwide on June 5.

Earlier, RKFI had requested the Tamil Nadu government to permit special screenings on the first day, June 5 (Thursday).

On Wednesday, the state government accepted the request and granted permission for special shows starting from 9.00 am.

Accordingly, five shows of Thug Life can be screened between 9.00 am on Thursday and 2.00 am the following day.

In light of this, the state government has requested theatre complexes to make adequate arrangements to prevent overcrowding.

Starring Kamal Haasan in the lead, Thug Life has an ensemble cast of STR, Trisha, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Abhirami, and Nasser in key roles.

The film has music composed by AR Rahman, while Ravi K Chandran is handling the camera, and Sreekar Prasad is in charge of cuts.

The action sequences are choreographed by stunt duo Anbariv.