TN govt allows special show of Ajith Kumar's VidaaMuyarchi on Feb 6  

    The state government on Wednesday permitted special shows on just the first day, starting from 9.00 am.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|5 Feb 2025 1:47 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-02-05 08:21:13  )
    TN govt allows special show of Ajith Kumars VidaaMuyarchi on Feb 6  
    New poster from the film (Image/X)

    CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has granted permission to Lyca Productions, the producers of Ajith Kumar's VidaaMuyarchi, to hold special shows on its opening day.

    Helmed by Magizh Thirumeni, the action thriller is set to hit screens worldwide on February 6.

    Earlier, Lyca Productions had requested the Tamil Nadu government to allow special screenings on the first two days, February 6 (Thursday) and 7 (Friday).

    However, the state government on Wednesday permitted special shows on just the first day, starting from 9.00 am. Accordingly, five shows of VidaaMuyarchi can be screened between 9.00 am on Thursday and 2.00 am the following day.

    In light of this, the state government has requested theatre complexes to make adequate arrangements to prevent overcrowding.

    Apart from Ajith Kumar, VidaaMuyarchi also stars Trisha, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Aarav, Nikhil Nair, Dasarathi, and Ganesh in pivotal roles.

    The film has Anirudh Ravichander composing the music and Om Prakash ISC handling the camera. NB Srikanth is taking care of the cuts. Supreme Sundar is the stunt choreographer.

