Ticket booking for Vijay's 'GOAT' begins from 30.08.2024

CHENNAI: The booking tickets of tickets for highly anticipated film "GOAT," starring Vijay, has begun on Friday ahead of its September 5 release.

Fans are already buzzing with excitement as tickets become available for purchase.

The Rohini Theatre in Chennai is selling tickets for Rs. 390, which includes GST.

The pricing reflects the high demand and anticipation surrounding the film, as enthusiasts are eager to secure their seats for the movie's debut.

The GOAT has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and also features a stellar cast, including Prashanth, Prabhudeva, Sneha, Laila and Meenakshi Chaudhary in important roles.

The trailer of the movie was released on August 17.