Thulluvatho Ilamai actor Abhinay passes away at 44

CHENNAI: Actor Abhinay Kinger passed away at the age of 44 on Monday (November 10), after battling a severe liver-related issue for the past few years.

He has over 15 film credits across Tamil and Malayalam cinema. He made his debut in the 2002 Thulluvatho Ilamai starring Dhanush and later appeared in films like Singara Chennai (2004) and Pon Megalai (2005). He then moved on to supporting roles, notably appearing in Solla Solla Inikkum (2009) and Palaivana Solai (2009).

Abhinay also reportedly worked as a dubbing artiste, lending his voice to Vidyut Jamwal in Thuppakki (2012) and Anjaan (2014).

A few months ago, a video of actor KPY Bala offering him one lakh rupees in financial assistance went viral on social media. Actor Dhanush too reportedly contributed to his medical expenses earlier this year.

In an interview last year, Abhinay had revealed that he was struggling, and was surviving on meals from a government mess.

Abhinay was the son of National Award-winning actress Radhamani, remembered for her role in Malayalam film Uttarayanam (1975). She passed away in 2019 after a battle with cancer.

Meanwhile, the owner of Abhinay's house in Rangarajapuram initially prevented visitors from paying their respects to the actor, but the matter was later resolved amicably.