‘Thugsters musical journey begins’: First single from Kamal, Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life to release soon

CHENNAI: As the fans have been waiting for an update from Kamal Haasan-starrer Thug Life, the makers of the film have now announced a new update with a video. Helmed by Mani Ratnam, the film’s first single will be released soon.

The video features the legends- Mani Ratnam, Kamal Haasan and the film’s music composer AR Rahman, with the tagline, Thugsters musical journey begins. Kamal was seen reciting a couple of lines, Pandhalukku Eesana Moolai. The film also stars Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Abhirami and Nasser, among others.

Thug Life, which marks Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan’s collaboration after 37 years, has the actor playing a gangster from Kayalpattinam named Rangaraya Sakthivel Nayakar. Jointly produced by Madras Talkies, Raaj Kamal Films International, and Red Giant Movies, The film will release on June 5.