Thug Life's first single ‘Jinguchaa’ is an energetic celebration

CHENNAI: Mere minutes after the release of 'Jinguchaa' from Kamal Haasan's Thug Life, fans began calling it as an instant chartbuster. The first single, unveiled on Friday, was composed by AR Rahman and lyrics written by Kamal Haasan himself. Vaishali Samant, Shakthisree Gopalan and Adhitya R K has sung the track.

The lyrical video, set against a wedding backdrop, features almost the entire cast, with Lubber Pandhu fame Sanjana Krishnamoorthy as the bride. The video also hints that Kamal Haasan and Abirami play Sanjana’s parents. Meanwhile, the song is graced by Sanya Malhotra’s energetic dance moves.









Helmed by Mani Ratnam, Thug Life marks Kamal Haasan's second collaboration with the filmmaker, 37 years after the classic Nayagan. In the film, the actor plays a gangster from Kayalpattinam named Rangaraya Sakthivel Nayakar.

Apart from Kamal Haasan, Thug Life also features Silambarasan TR (STR), Ali Fazal, Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, Nassar, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Vaiyapuri in key roles.

Jointly produced by Madras Talkies, Raaj Kamal Films International, and Red Giant Movies, the film has Ravi K Chandran as its cinematographer, with editing handled by Sreekar Prasad.

Thug Life will hit screens worldwide on June 5