Thug Life Mini Review: Old wine in an old bottle

Cast: Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR, Nasser, Joju George, Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, Abhirami, Vaiypuri, Chinni Jayanth, Bucks, Arjun Chidambaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy and Ali Fazal

Director: Mani Ratnam

Music director: AR Rahman

Big names alone do not make for a big movie. Strong story and screenplay that could make the audience intrigued, is where the moolah comes from. Thug Life had all these potential before the release. But have the powerhouses of Indian cinema, Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam used their full potential to make the movie the highest grossing Indian cinema of all time?

The first half of Thug Life 'almost' looks like it with a decent screenplay and a story that is set for a banger of a film towards the interval. However, the second half of Thug Life is nothing like the first and ends up becoming a mashup of Mani Ratnam's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and Naayakan. A predictable plot with a weak story, this is an old wine in an old bottle-- rather Mani Ratnam's cocktail from scenes of his previous works. The film falls flat and ends up being just another movie that is passable. We rate it 2.5/5.

Ful review to follow soon.