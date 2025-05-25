'Thug Life': Here are 7 things you may not know about the Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's big-screen reunion

CHENNAI: As the promotions speed up and the countdown begins, anticipation for Thug Life continues to soar. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film marks his second collaboration with Kamal Haasan since the 1987 cult classic Nayakan. But the film promises much more than just an iconic reunion.

The ensemble cast of Thug Life features Silambarasan TR, Trisha, Abhirami, Joju George, and Ashok Selvan in key roles, with music composed by A R Rahman, who continues his long-standing collaboration with Mani Ratnam. The film has Ravi K Chandran behind the camera and Sreekar Prasad handling the editing.





Now, adding to the excitement, DT Next brings you seven lesser-known facts about Thug Life. Read on.

1. Thug Life was originally written by Kamal Haasan for a film titled Amar Hain. Mani Ratnam later adapted the story into his own vision.

2. Ravi Mohan and Dulquer Salmaan were initially considered for roles but were later replaced by Silambarasan TR (STR) and Ashok Selvan.









3. It’s not just the Mani Ratnam–Kamal Haasan duo we get to see again; the film also reunites several actors. Kamal Haasan and Abhirami (last seen together in Virumaandi), and Silambarasan TR and Trisha (from Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa), an iconic on-screen pair in Tamil cinema, will share the screen again.

4. There are notable similarities to Nayakan: both lead characters are named Shakthivel Naicker, the stories revolve around gangster lives, and the narrative spans multiple timelines.









5. The release date, June 5, is seen as a lucky charm for the Thug Life team. Kamal's film Vikram released on June 3, 2022, which later became a major industry hit, and Mani Ratnam’s birthday falls just a few days earlier, on June 2.

6. The film’s tone has drawn comparisons to the 2018 Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, which also explored power struggles within a crime family.

7. Thug Life is speculated to be inspired by the the Shakespearean classic Macbeth. Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Mani Ratnam has drawn from literature. His acclaimed films Thalapathi and Raavanan were loosely based on Indian epics Mahabharata and Ramayana, respectively.