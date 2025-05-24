Thug Life album out; Rahman and co enthrall with 9 songs

CHENNAI: The wait is finally over as the makers of Kamal Haasan- starrer Thug Life release the films entire soundtrack, and it’s pure fire. From soulful melodies to high-energy beats, this album has it all.

Thug Life is set to have a total of nine songs, of which Jinguchaa and Sugar Baby have already been released.

Apart from these, the film has Muththa Mazhai sung by Dhee, Vinveli Nayaga- a beautiful duet by Shruti Haasan and AR Ameen, Anju Vanna Poove- a soulful rendition by Charulatha Mani.

Paal Dabba steps in with a track that hits hard with O Maara. The film also has Engeyo sung by Rakshita Suresh and Let’s Play by thoughtsfornow (Shiv Vaishnav). The treat for fans has to be the reprise version of Anju Vanna Poove by none other than AR Rahman. We will have to wait until June 5 if these songs will all be used as montages in the film, in the usual Mani Ratnam style.

At the film's audio launch which is taking place in the city currently, AR Rahman will be seen performing live at the event.

Directed by Mani Ratnam, Thug Life stars Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR, Trisha, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Abhirami and Nassar in key roles. Jointly produced by Madras Talkies, Raaj Kamal Films International and Red Giant Movies, Thug Life has music composed by AR Rahman. The film’s singles, Jinguchaa and Sugar Baby, are already chartbusters.

Ravi K Chandran is handling the camera, while Sreekar Prasad is in charge of cuts. The action sequences are choreographed by stunt duo Anbariv.

Thug Life is all set to hit the screens on June 5.