This Mother's Day, revisit Tamil films that celebrate mother-child bond

As we celebrate Mother’s Day today, DT Next pays tribute to the iconic onscreen mother-child duos that have captured our hearts and left an indelible mark on cinema. These unforgettable relationships have transcended the silver screen, resonating with audiences worldwide. From heartwarming dramas to poignant thrillers, these onscreen duos have gifted us some of the most memorable moments. Let's look at some of the most iconic mother-child duos that continue to inspire and touch our hearts.

M Kumaran S/O Mahalakshmi

A 2004 romantic comedy, M Kumaran S/O Mahalakshmi features Jayam Ravi as Kumaran and Nadhiya as his onscreen mother, Mahalakshmi, who raises her son all by herself. She is depicted as a caring and responsible mom dedicated to wanting the best for her son. Meanwhile, Jayam Ravi's character respects, values, and goes to great lengths for his mother. This feel-good film remains a favourite among many audiences.

Kannathil Muthamittal

Kannathil Muthamittal features Madhavan, Simran, PS Keerthana, and Nandita Das in key roles. The story revolves around Amudha, a 9-year-old girl who discovers that she is adopted. She sets out to find her biological mother, Shyama, in war-torn Sri Lanka. Shyama, a militant activist, had left Amudha in a refugee camp in India to continue fighting for the LTTE. The film explores the bonds between two mother-daughter relationships. Indira (Simran), Amudha’s adoptive mother, struggles to connect with her initially. Indira's character is portrayed as loving, yet she has difficulty coping with Amudha's desire to meet her biological mother. When it comes to Shyama (Nandita Das), she is depicted as a strong-willed individual dedicated to her cause, though she is also a caring mother.

Raam

Jiiva and Saranya Ponvannan portray an onscreen mother-son duo in this 2005 superhit film. The movie examines the complex relationship between a mother and her son. Their dynamics are explored through flashback sequences as Raam is investigated for his mother’s murder. The film’s success is attributed to the beautiful portrayal of the intricate yet strained bond between mother and son. The award-winning film showcases their connection, built on trust, love, and loyalty. Raam's autism makes him vulnerable, but his mother's presence provides him with a sense of security and comfort.

Amma Kanakku

Amma Kanakku is a 2016 comedy-drama film that beautifully portrays the complex bond between a mother, Shanti (Amala Paul), and her daughter, Abhinaya (Yuvalakshmi). Shanti, a widowed and uneducated maid, dreams of a better life for her daughter. However, Abhinaya is disinterested in her studies and aspires to become a maid like her mother. The film presents a poignant and realistic portrayal of the mother-daughter relationship, highlighting unconditional love, generational gaps, and mutual growth. The heartwarming yet thought-provoking tale explores themes of education, family, and social mobility, with the mother-daughter bond at its core.

Pichaikkaran

Considered to be one of the best films showcasing the lengths a son will go to save his mother, Pichaikkaran features Vijay Antony as Arul and Dheepa Ramanujam as his mother. The story revolves around Arul, a businessman whose mother falls into a coma after an accident. Desperate to save her, Arul meets a sage who advises him to live as a beggar for 48 days, without revealing his true identity to anyone. The film highlights the profound bond between Arul and his mother, Bhuvaneshwari. Arul's love and devotion drive him to take the drastic step of living as a beggar. Bhuvaneshwari, a caring and supportive mother, has built the family business from scratch after her husband's death, facing numerous challenges but remaining undeterred in her dedication to her son’s well-being.