This is what Katy Perry texted Luke Bryan about her space trip

LOS ANGELES: Katy Perry, who joined an all-female crew on an 11-minute Blue Origin flight to the edge of space earlier this month, texted singer and her former ‘American Idol’ colleague Luke Bryan and told him it was “crazy”.

Luke told E! News: “I remember when I heard the news that she was going I was like, ‘Wow, that’s crazy that you’re getting to go. But now when she got back safe I was like, ‘Oh my god, wow. Awesome.’ “

Explaining they had exchanged texts but not spoken properly, Luke added: “I’ll be interested to hear her version of it. She was just like, ‘It was just totally crazy.’ She didn’t really elaborate more than that.

“But I’m just glad everybody made it home safe. I was sucked into the moment.”

‘American Idol’ host Ryan Seacrest praised Perry, who was joined on the flight by Gayle King, Lauren Sanchez, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen and Kerianne Flynn, for being “brave” and making the trip, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: “I’m very, very happy that she did it and got back safely. She’s braver than I am.”

And while judge Lionel Richie wouldn’t go into space if his “life depended on it”, he knew Katy would have embraced the trip.

He said: “When she said she was going to space I said, ‘You go right on.’ I’ll stay right down here. I didn’t give her any advice because you know Katy. She’s going to do exactly what she wants to do. But let me just say this to you. I’m not going anywhere. I told her, ‘I’ll wait here.’ God bless it, she came back.”

Carrie Underwood, who replaced Katy on ‘American Idol’, shared Lionel’s lack of enthusiasm for going into space herself.

While she thought the experience was “crazy” and “amazing”, she added: “I’m good on the ground.”

During the flight, Katy brought a symbolic memento into space – a small daisy, in tribute to her daughter – which she held up as she exited the capsule.

Speaking to reporters after the landing, Perry said: “This experience is second to being a mom.

That’s why it was hard for me to go because that’s all my love right there, and I have to surrender and trust that the universe is going to take care of me and protect me and also my family and daughter.

“I am full up from being able to get that gift of being a mom, and to go to space is incredible, and I wanted to model courage, worthiness and fearlessness.”