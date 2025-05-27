Things are unpredictable when Sunil Grover enters set, says Rana

CHENNAI: The season 2 of Rana Daggubati’s Rana Naidu is all set to stream from June 13 on Netflix. The streaming platform has dropped a surprise teaser, featuring Sunil Grover.

Rana shared, “When Sunil Grover shows up, you just know things are about to get unpredictable. Netflix threw us into this wild little experiment — and honestly, it was chaos I didn’t see coming. We may not be co-stars, but for those few minutes, our worlds collided in the most absurd and hilarious way.”

Talking about the collaboration, Sunil Grover said, “Rana Naidu is an intense and gritty world, full of power moves, family drama, and action. And then, I walked in with my own brand of chaos. What we shot was wild, unpredictable, and way too fun.”

Season 2 of Rana Naidu is created by Karan Anshuman and directed by the trio - Karan Anshuman, Suparn S Varma, and Abhay Chopra.