"They took all my lines out": Jenna Ortega shares her experience working with MCU in Iron Man 3

WASHINGTON: Actress Jenna Ortega briefly reflected on her experience working in the Marvel movie 'Iron Man 3', which starred Robert Downey Jr. in the lead role, reported Variety.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, as quoted by Variety, the 'Wednesday' actress responded to the reporter's hope of her joining the blockbuster MCU franchise by discussing her brief uncredited role in Iron Man 3 in 2013. "I did it once. It was one of the first jobs I ever did. They took all my lines out. I'm in 'Iron Man 3' for a quick second. I take up the frame, I have one leg and I'm the vice president's daughter." said Jenna Ortega.

Actor Paul Rudd, who was interviewed alongside Ortega, then interjected, hopeful that the 'Scream' star could one day return to the MCU.

"Marvel is very good at like, kind of laying those bread crumbs, and so it might very well be that you come back. That they are going to create something for you, cause they should be so lucky to have Jenna Ortega in their franchise," Ortega wasn't as assured. "They even took my name away. I count that, then I move on," she said.

'Iron Man 3' went on to gross over 1.2 billion USD at the worldwide box office, which is around the same amount as the first two 'Iron Man' installments combined.

The film stars Robert Downey Jr., Guy Pearce, Ben Kingsley, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Don Cheadle in the lead roles. It follows billionaire genius Tony Stark as he is marooned in a small mountain town after fighting a phony terrorist known as the Mandarin.

As for Jenna Ortega who may have gone unnoticed in the movie went on to star in several hit Hollywood projects like You, The Fallout, Wednesday, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and X. She will be next seen in the second season of 'Wednesday' on Netflix. It also stars Lady Gaga in a prominent role.

Ortega will also be in The Weeknd's debut feature, Hurry Up Tomorrow, and future roles in talks include a Single White Female remake, The Gallerist opposite Natalie Portman and an as-yet untitled J.J. Abrams project, Deadline reported.