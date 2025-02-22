There is nothing called shelf life for actors any more: Trisha Krishnan

CHENNAI: Wearing a maroon suit, actor Trisha Krishnan was at her usual best. However, her perception on cinema fetched her rousing applause at the FICCI Media and Entertainment Business Conclave- South Connect. Having been in the industry for over two decades, Trisha says that the industry has changed for the better. “Five years ago, if someone would have asked where do you see yourself in 10 years from now? I probably wouldn’t have had an answer. But things have changed so much now. There is so much to do. There are good roles being written for women. I have worked in three films with Kamal sir and he is particular that the roles are well-etched. Also, there are women technicians wherever I work—a lot of women directors and cinematographers. The progress has been massive,” she said.

Trisha also spoke about working with Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam in Thug Life. “It is like going to a school. When I met Mani sir for the first time, he narrated the gist to me because we had just come out of Ponniyin Selvan. He said Thug Life will be diametrically opposite of what you did here, can you? If not for Mani sir’s film, I don’t know if I would have taken it up because it’s very different. It is not me but that is what acting is all about. You bring out the complexities of a character and live it,” she divulged.