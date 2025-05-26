‘There are a lot more surprises to Thug Life than revealed in the trailer’

CHENNAI: The audio launch of the eagerly-awaited film, Thug Life, took place on Saturday in Chennai. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film features Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, and Nassar in pivotal roles.

Thug Life is set to have a total of nine songs, of which Jinguchaa and Sugar Baby have already been released. Apart from these, the film has Muththa Mazhai sung by Dhee, Vinveli Nayaga- a beautiful duet by Shruti Haasan and AR Ameen, Anju Vanna Poove- a soulful rendition by Charulatha Mani. Paal Dabba steps in with a track that hits hard with O Maara. The film also has Engeyo sung by Rakshita Suresh and Let’s Play by thoughtsfornow (Shiv Vaishnav).

At the event, Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar made a special appearance and dedicated a heartfelt tribute to Kamal Haasan. Other major highlights were AR Rahman’s live performance and singer Chinmayi’s reprised version of Muththa Mazhai. Shruti also performed at the grand audio launch.

Kamal Haasan praised the cinematographer of the film, Ravi K Chandran and said, “My combination with him, which should have happened with Marudhanayagam, has come to life with Thug Life. When I watched Iratta, I didn’t know who Joju George was. But he is one among a few actors I get jealous of.”

Acknowledging that the expectation for the film increased after the trailer, Silambarasan TR stated that there are more surprises awaiting. He also shared how AR Rahman supported him during a tough phase after the Beep song controversy. “That’s when Thalli Pogathey from Achcham Enbathu Madamaiyada was unveiled,” STR added. He also shared how unexpectedly he got the opportunity to work with Mani Ratnam in Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. “As I was into commercial film, I had no hopes that I would join hands with him. But when I was facing red card issues, he was the one who trusted me with a role in Chekka Chivantha Vaanam in 2018,” the actor shared.

After STR, Mani Ratnam took the mic and thanked two people who have contributed to his cinema journey. “AR Rahman extended the number of Thug Life songs from two to nine. Then, I owe all my films to the break Kamal Haasan gave me with Nayakan. That was the first film where the producers said ‘you do what you want’.”

“Vinveli Nayaga is my favourite track off the album. I enjoyed scoring the background music for this film because every still frame looked like a film to me,” noted ARR. While speaking at the event, Trisha revealed that all the characters in Thug Life have both grey and positive shades.

Jointly produced by Madras Talkies, Raaj Kamal Films International and Red Giant Movies, Thug Life is all set to hit the screens on June 5.