Thenandal Films sends Rs 20 crore legal notice to Dhanush over shelved 2016 film
CHENNAI: Actor-filmmaker Dhanush has been served a legal notice by Tamil production house Thenandal Films, which is seeking Rs 20 crore in compensation over a long-pending film commitment dating back to 2016, said a Daily Thanthi report.
Dhanush had signed on to a project titled Naan Rudhran, but the actor has said that he will act and direct another film instead, but the film did not move forward as planned.
Thenandal Films claims it spent nearly Rs 20 crore on advance payments and pre-production expenses, including payments to actors such as Nagarjuna and SJ Surya, who were attached to the project.
The production house has alleged that the film was stalled midway because Dhanush failed to deliver a complete script and diverted his available dates to other projects without completing the film.
Thenandal Films, through advocate A Chidambaram, has asked Dhanush to confirm within one week whether he will honour his earlier promise by allocating dates before the end of 2025 to complete the project. If he does not respond or comply, the banner has demanded repayment of the Rs 20 crore spent, along with an additional Rs 1 crore as compensation, and has warned of further legal action if the matter is not resolved.
So far, Dhanush has not publicly responded to the notice.